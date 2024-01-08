Air ACES present talk on The Spitfire and Seafire

Top aviation speaker, Rod Dean, is returning to give another of his enthralling presentations on Monday, 22nd January 2024 at 7.00 for 7.45 pm at Boxgrove Village Hall, The Street, Boxgrove, Chichester, PO18 0EE.

Rod, who has recently agreed to become a patron of Air Aces, has been actively involved in aviation for over 50 years as both an RAF fast jet pilot and over 30 years as a display pilot, mainly flying vintage piston and jet engine aircraft. He has flowen a variety of World War Two aircraft such as the Spitfire and Mustang.

This presentation "The Spitfire and Seafire" will review the Spitfire's development from the Mk1 to the Seafire Mk47, covering the major variations including the various engine combinations, gun installations and the increasing need for more fuel. The improvement in performance and the handling of the Spitfire are also discussed.

Air ACES is an aviation talk society, providing its members with regular talks given by experts in many different fields related to the world of aviation.

Entrance for Air ACES members is £5, Non-members £10, and under 16s FREE. Doors open 7.00pm no pre-booking, no reserved seating.