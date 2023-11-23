AirACES presents Concorde - The Legend talk on Monday December 11
What better way to rediscover the grace and glamour of perhaps the most beautiful aircraft in history than this nostalgic presentation from Air Traffic Controller Phil Holt? Concorde was the first aircraft that Phil spoke to "live", after being posted to Heathrow Airport in 1978.
The ingenuity and expertise of designers, to the crews who flew Concorde, are rekindled. However, it was not all "plain sailing", the Americans and the fuel crisis conspired to almost the ending of her life in the 70's and 80's, but the loyalty of Concorde's passengers carried her through. Nevertheless, Concorde was prematurely retired in October 2003. Phil Holt will also recall the celebrities and humour as he involves you in the "Concorde experience"!
"You can be in London at 10 o'clock and in New York at 10 o'clock. I have never found another way of being in two places at once" - Sir David Frost.
Entrance for AirACES members is £5, guests £7. Tickets on sale at the door on the evening, with no prebooking, and no reserved seating. Doors will open at 6.45 pm. For further information about AirACES please see www.airaces.gov.uk or call David Batcock on 07502 400657