AirACES presents Concorde - The Legend talk on Monday December 11

A talk by Mr Phil Holt on Monday,11th December at 7.00 for 7.30 pm in the Grand Hall at The Avisford Park Hotel, Yapton Lane, Walberton, BN18 0LS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What better way to rediscover the grace and glamour of perhaps the most beautiful aircraft in history than this nostalgic presentation from Air Traffic Controller Phil Holt? Concorde was the first aircraft that Phil spoke to "live", after being posted to Heathrow Airport in 1978.

The ingenuity and expertise of designers, to the crews who flew Concorde, are rekindled. However, it was not all "plain sailing", the Americans and the fuel crisis conspired to almost the ending of her life in the 70's and 80's, but the loyalty of Concorde's passengers carried her through. Nevertheless, Concorde was prematurely retired in October 2003. Phil Holt will also recall the celebrities and humour as he involves you in the "Concorde experience"!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You can be in London at 10 o'clock and in New York at 10 o'clock. I have never found another way of being in two places at once" - Sir David Frost.