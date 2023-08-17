BREAKING
The Red Arrows have had to cancel their display that was scheduled for Airbourne today (Thursday, August 17).
By Jacob Panons
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 12:20 BST

Eastbourne Borough Council said this is due to continued technical issues.

A council spokesperson added: “The team are still working on the issue, but it will not be completed in time for today’s show.

“Airbourne fans can still look forward to some fantastic flying displays today including the highly acclaimed Team Raven formation team, The Tigers, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Tutor, Fury, Firefly, Boultbee Spitfire and Rolls-Royce Mustang and Spitfire duo.”

The Red Arrows also cancelled their display yesterday at Cromer Carnival in Norfolk due to unforeseen technical issues.

