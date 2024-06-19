Alan Ayckbourn's classic comedy comes to Eastbourne
Table Manners opens the season, which offers audiences a season ticket discount and also includes Travels with my Aunt (July 4-13) and Dangerous Obsession (July 18-27) – all produced exclusively for Eastbourne.
Alan Ayckbourn’s Table Manners (June 20-29) is set over the course of one weekend and a series of misunderstandings which lead to some hilarious and poignant moments. This is one of the best-loved modern comedies from the master of observation, the producers promise.
Playing the role of Norman is Ross Walton (The Duchess of Malfi, RSC, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, West End). He is joined by Eastbourne favourite Katy Dean as Ruth (The Gathering, Channel 4, Blithe Spirit UK Tour). Lucy Jane Quinan is returning to Eastbourne as Annie (Gaslight and Absent Friends for phil&ben, Tucked, Netflix), Pete Ashmore joining the company as Reg (Macbeth, National Theatre, The Crown, Netflix), making his Devonshire Park Theatre debut. Also appearing are as Sarah and Tom, Joanna Simpkins (A Midsummer Nights Dream, Torch Theatre) and Toby Manly (Mr Popper’s Penguins, West End and Broadway, Accomplice, The Menier).
Norman (Ross Walton) is an unlikely Lothario. He tells his career-obsessed wife Ruth (Katy Dean) that he is going away on business, when he is, in reality, planning an illicit weekend with his sister-in-law Annie (Lucy Jane Quinan). But their plans are ruined by the arrival of Annie's brother Reg (Pete Ashmore) and his wife Sarah (Joanna Simpkins). Sarah finds out about the dirty weekend and calls Ruth to come and put a stop to her husband's philandering, not helped by the arrival of Annie's kind, but slow-witted suitor Tom (Toby Manly). Too much alcohol, too much tension and too little food, it’s the perfect recipe for a “disastrously hilarious weekend of eating, drinking, and misinterpreting.”
phil&ben produced Gaslight, Men of the World and Abigail’s Party at the Devonshire Park last summer; this latest season of plays promises the “same quality productions so audiences can be assured of a memorable theatre experience when they come to Summer Playhouse at the Park.”
The season comprises Table Manners, (June 20-29), Graham Greene’s Travels with my Aunt (July 4-13) and N.J Crisp’s Dangerous Obsession (July 18-27) performed nightly Tuesday-Saturday at 7.45pm, Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets priced from £20, book all three shows and receive 15 per cent off. Terms and conditions apply.