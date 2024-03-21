Alexandra Park to host Easter attractions
The community hub off St Helens Road, Hastings, will host plenty of activities for youngsters and their families, as well as the usual plant sales. The greenhouse will be open from 10.30am to 1.30pm and the event is free. The site is also open on Thursdays from 2.30 to 5.30pm.
In a separate event, Dr Owen Johnson will start a walk at 10.30am outside the greenhouse on Sunday, March 31, to show fellow nature lovers the fascinating world of trees.
The event is the first of five walks that Dr Johnson, MBE, a renown tree expert, will lead this year
He said: “This event is a wonderful opportunity to explore and learn about the fascinating world of trees.
“Don't miss this chance to connect with nature, expand your knowledge, and enjoy the company of like-minded individuals. Whether you're a seasoned tree lover or simply curious about the world around you, this event is sure to leave you inspired and amazed.”
Tickets are available from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dr-owen-johnsons-tree-walk-talk-tickets-829838789157 for a £10 donation,
The other tree walks will be on Sunday 30th June, 10.30am, starting at Art in the Park; Sunday 29thSeptember, 10.30am, starting in Harmers Lay-by, of Upper Park Road; Sunday 27th October, 10.30am, starting at Art in the Park, and Sunday 24th November, 10.30am, starting at Harmers Lay-by.
The tree walks are organised by Arts on Prescription CIC , a not for profit organisation providing creative activities, reminiscence and confidence building workshops designed to enhance mental health, wellbeing and promote social engagement.