Aldingbourne Trust has announced its latest Country Centre attraction: aRTie the land train.

aRTie the Aldingbourne Express Land Train

aRTie will debut on Saturday (December 3), showcasing all the site offers through the comfort and excitement of a train ride.

Karen Tyrrell, visitor and enterprise operations manager, said: "The Land Train was a little above our budget. But thanks to an Invest4 Grant from the Business Hot House Programme (funded through the European Regional Development Fund and managed by Brighton & Hove City Council), and an Arun District Council Business Growth Grant, we could make the purchase."

Bringing aRTie to the South Coast was no mean feat as his previous home was in Coventry. However, the team at R.T. Page, experts in road transport, storage, handling and logistics, offered to make the journey.

Robin Gray, transport manager, said: "R.T. Page is proud to support such a good local cause and wishes them all the best for the future. We look forward to helping in the future to support the Aldingbourne Trust."

