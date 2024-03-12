All creatures great and small showcased at Littlehampton Museum – and Chips the seagull is back!

The museum team has rounded up everything from artwork, postcards and letters to packaging, badges and toys, the only rule being, it must feature an animal.

The result is a fun, family-friendly exhibition in the Hearne Gallery, running until June 28, with something to interest everyone. As always, entry is free.

Sean Lee, chair of Littlehampton Town Council’s community resources committee, said: "This is a great way of displaying many different items from all across our collections, from traditional fine art to quirkier finds, visitors are sure to enjoy our new menagerie."

Enjoy Bunty and Marmaduke, the adventures of two delightful rabbits, drawn by Sergeant James Nelson Gray in letters home to his daughter Kathleen in Littlehampton during World War One.

See highlights from a 1930s collection of butterflies and other insects, a cosy ladybird reading area and a Pin the Tail on the Donkey game.

Sir Henry Hamilton Johnston, English explorer and first westerner to scientifically describe the Okapi, lived the last part of his life in Poling and you can see his African animal drawings.

Plus there is a special guest, Chips the giant seagull. The wire and willow sculpture was originally commissioned by youth arts charity Artswork as part of their Young Cultural Changemakers programme.

Chips was created with young people in a workshop by Slindon-based Two Circles Design and is well known in the town from his stint in the High Street over Christmas. Museum staff say it is great that he has agreed to return to greet visitors as they enter the gallery.

