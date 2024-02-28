Allium Extravaganza returns to Arundel Castle this May with a floral fireworks display

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The display will include varieties such as Purple Rain, Globemaster, Christophii, Hair and Art, and the castle’s English herbaceous borders will be infused with a kaleidoscope of colours. Flowerbeds of Mount Everest and Mont Blanc are set to harmonise with the White Garden of the Fitzalan Chapel.

Arundel Castle's Head Gardener, Martin Duncan, commented: “Our Allium Extravaganza is a truly spectacular sight. With the stunning Arundel Castle as a backdrop, it’s wonderful to see the grounds come alive with myriad pom-pom blooms in shades of purple, amethyst, and white, complemented by displays of white and blue Camassias.

“Alliums are incredibly versatile and can thrive in various environments, from rock gardens to borders so it allows our gardening team to strategically plant them throughout the castle's magnificent gardens and grounds. This style of planting contributes not only to the visual appeal but also aligns with our wildlife-friendly ethos, as alliums act as 'bee magnets,' attracting pollinators such as bumblebees, honeybees, and butterflies. Whether our visitors are seasoned gardeners or not, it really is an unmissable spectacle for everyone.”

Allium Extravaganza at Arundel Castle

In addition to the captivating allium display, visitors with full-access tickets can delve into the rich history and architecture of Arundel Castle. Home to the Dukes of Norfolk for over 900 years, the castle stands as one of the longest-inhabited country houses in England, showcasing intricate architecture and housing beautiful works of art.

The Allium Extravaganza at Arundel Castle is scheduled for May. However, as the exact flowering timing is unpredictable, visitors are encouraged to stay updated through Arundel Castle's social media channels or website for the latest information.