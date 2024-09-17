Amaze invites daredevils to walk over hot coals at new fundraising event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amaze has launched a Firewalk fundraising event to support their work helping families with disabled children and young people in Sussex.

Local charity Amaze is encouraging people face their fears and walk over hot coals to help raise money for their work at a fundraising on the 16th November.

Amaze’s Firewalk is a brand-new event for the charity and is kindly sponsored by local nurseries Hopscotch.

The Firewalk will be held at the Moulsecoomb Leisure Centre. Registration is £20 and Amaze has requested people aim to raise a suggested minimum of £150.

People who sign up for the Firewalk event will receive training from a qualified firewalking instructor ahead of the event.

Head of Fundraising and Marketing Hannah Allbrooke said: “We’re looking for caring daredevils to take part in this exciting new challenge. This is a perfect opportunity for people to help Amaze in supporting families with disabled children while having a fun time. We are excited to help you face your fears with our truly unforgettable experience!”

To find out more information and how you can get involved in the Firewalk event, go to the Amaze website.

Please note, all participants must be 18 or over.