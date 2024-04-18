An "enthralling evening of gypsy jazz and blues" in St Leonards

Remi Harris (contributed pic)

Remi will be joined by double bassist Tom Moore and rhythm guitarist Chris Nesbitt to deliver a show inspired by Django Reinhardt, Peter Green, Wes Montgomery, Jimi Hendrix and Joe Pass.

“I started playing gypsy jazz and hot club music when I was in my early 20s. I had a gypsy jazz trio for many years and then I had a break from doing that. I was doing other things. I went off and did some other genres and with other line-ups but I always had the occasional gypsy jazz gig here and there but this is actually the first proper tour of gypsy jazz that I have done for a few years now. But I did always play it even when I had a break from the music. I still played it at home. I just love playing that kind of music on my guitar. And it just felt like a good time to get back to it again. But the music never left me even when I was doing other job projects.

“Really gypsy jazz is the music that started off with Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli. They played a style of swing jazz music that was very European in its flavour and it became very popular back then. A lot of people are Django fans and not just Django but also the people that he influenced and that picked up the style of music and carried it forwards. But for me he's one of the greatest guitar players ever. His influence has to be one of the biggest influences on guitar music of anybody. You could say that somebody like Jimi Hendrix had a huge impact as well but Django's impact was enormous. He started the whole genre. Other people were experimenting with genres that already existed but he actually started it. Django was a huge fan of American jazz music and he fused traditional gypsy music with American jazz. That was where everything grew out from.