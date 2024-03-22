An Evening With Graham Norton - announced for The Kings Theatre in Portsmouth

A spokesman said: “ Graham Norton , the nation’s favourite talk show host and author, is taking to the road with a brand-new tour this autumn to celebrate the publication of his latest book, Frankie.

“Across his illustrious career Graham has won every major television award including nine BAFTAs, ten British Comedy Awards, the NTA Special Recognition Award and an International Emmy. Alongside presenting the iconic The Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Graham also hosts Wheel Of Fortune for ITV, Last One Laughing Ireland for Amazon Prime and is a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK for the BBC. Graham is also the award-winning author of four previous novels. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see one of the nation’s most beloved stars live!