An immersive step back into the Middle Ages at Loxwood Joust

Maurice Bacon by Joe Denyer

It’s the immersive nature of it all which makes it so special, says Loxwood Joust founder Maurice Bacon.

He makes the point: once you enter the site, you won't see any ice cream vans or burger vans. You are back in the 15th century.

And that's the kind of entertainment that people want these days in our changing world of leisure. Standing or sitting back watching the spectacle is no longer what it's about. As Maurice says, people want to be genuinely involved now.

Across three weekends of revelry and rivalry, the Loxwood Joust returns to the Kingdom of Loxwood returns on August 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18, just off the B2133 between Wisborough Green and Loxwood with ample parking.

Workshops, camping and banqueting experiences must be booked in advance when booking tickets at www.loxwoodjoust.co.uk.

“We are now in our 12th year and it would have been the 13th if it had not been for the pandemic but the great thing is that we get people coming back time and time again. There is nothing else like this in the country. It is not like other jousting or mediaeval events. There is a whole different feel to it and that's because it is so immersive. We have re-enactors and storytelling and we get people involved in quests. You can have all sorts of experiences like black-smithing and archery and axe throwing.”

And all in the perfect location: “I think first of all our entrance through the woodland is really amazing. You park your car in our meadows and then you go in through the woodlands and you are immediately in the 15th century with no ice cream vans and no burger vans. Anything that you would expect to see from the modern century you won't see here. And it's all about interacting with people. We have living history. We have a jousting competition and we tell stories and the story continues from one year to the next. The king got deposed last year and now this year the queen is back on the throne and she is bringing back lots of the things that were lost with the mean king.”

Maurice added: “The whole thing started because I managed the Mediaeval Baebes and they were going to America to Renaissance festivals. There are quite a few of them. They are all over the place, and the Mediaeval Baebes were going out there and they were doing really good business. It was fantastic and I thought that there must be somewhere in the UK that’s got something similar going on but I could not find anywhere that could put them on and would know how to stage them.” So Maurice did it himself with the first one happening in Gloucestershire: “It was just really about putting on the Mediaeval Baebes with the surrounding atmosphere but it turned into a fabulous day out and it just went on from there. It got bigger and bigger but unfortunately in 2007 they had the awful floods in Gloucestershire and they came just the day before we were due to start. From that we decided that it could happen again and so we embarked on the quest to find the perfect place. It was a three and a half year quest but in the end I found this beautiful place at Loxwood, and we're still here 13 years later.”