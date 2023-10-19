An instant sell out for Emsworth breathwork coach Kim Prichard
The four-week online introductory course starting this month, will support attendees to discover how to optimise their breath and to utilize it to take control of their health, mentally, physically, and emotionally.
“I was utterly delighted by the immediate interest that my online breath work course has attracted. Breathwork is the most powerful free tool that every one of us has at our disposal that can have a significant impact on your health and well-being.”
Kim then added: “I am so passionate about teaching as many people as possible to breathe properly and to utilize this incredible and powerful tool.”
A Registered Osteopath, with over 30 years of expertise, Kim’s passion for health and wellbeing, led her to discover the transformative effects of breath on our overall wellbeing. Trained in the scientific-based Oxygen Advantage Technique, Kim's practice has evolved to teach breathwork to empower her clients to take control of their mental, physical, and emotional health.
Following the success of this first workshop, Kim is planning to announce another online breath work course, which will initially go out to her Instagram followers and on her website (kimprichard.co.uk).
Kim's drive to educate as many people as possible is palpable as she commented: “I appreciate that some people would like face-to-face sessions, so in addition to my one-to-one sessions, I am also looking to run some face-to-face workshops locally. It is important to me that people can access this education in breathwork, in a way that is right for them”
If you want to sign up for the next course or find out more about Kim and her classes you can visit www.kimprichard.co.uk.