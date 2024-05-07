Annual Eastbourne Ice Rink to return for 2024
The rink will be back in Eastbourne this year and will run from November 29 to December 31.
Rob Reaks, Lightning Fibre’s Sales and Marketing Director, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Lightning Fibre Ice Rink for a fourth consecutive year, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to supporting our community.
“Since the Ice Rink ‘returned’ to Eastbourne town centre in 2021, it has been enjoyed by tens of thousands of children and adults and drawn more people into Eastbourne during the busy festive period, benefiting many local businesses. We are particularly proud of the accessibility of the rink, which enables wheelchair users to get onto the ice and join in the fun.”
The Enterprise Centre Manger Denise Harwood said: “The Centre are delighted to be working with Lightning Fibre’s Ice Rink and the team at Feastival Events again this year.’’
