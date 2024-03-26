Any Dream Will Do’s Keith Jack leads Crawley Joseph show

Keith Jack.(contributed pic)

Dreamcoat Stars plays The Hawth Theatre, Crawley on Wednesday, March 27 and the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth on Friday, April 26 on its third UK tour.

The concert promises “everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway classics”, Les Misérables, We Will Rock You, Dirty Dancing, Hairspray, West Side Story and the toe-tapping Jersey Boys in a megamix production. Among the performers will be Keith Jack for whom the BBC1 search-for-a-Joseph show Any Dream Will Do proved a massive turning point 17 years ago when he came in second in the contest. Shortly after the programme Keith joined the UK tour of Bill Kenwright’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in which he played The Narrator. He then created the lead role of Charlie in the new musical Only the Brave, which premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Then he returned to Joseph, taking over the lead part of Joseph for three years. Dreamcoat Stars draws on those happy memories.

“It will be an evening of great classic songs and a few newer ones and we will chat a bit about ourselves. And what is great is going to be the range of musicals. Iit will be about enjoying the individual moments. Nobody will feel that they are more important than any one else. Everyone will be there in their own right.