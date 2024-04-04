Ardingly Choral Society offer Bach's St Matthew Passion

Spokesman Melvyn Walmsley said: “Bach’s St Matthew Passion remains the most monumental of all choral works. It unfolds the drama of Christ’s Passion in an ever-moving number of choral and narrative solos which reveal the real nature of the betrayal and suffering of Jesus and the final redemptive power of his sacrifice, all imbued with the wonderful mastery of Bach’s creative power.

“Ardingly Choral Society (ACS) is performing this greatest of Bach’s works in the magnificent ambience of Ardingly College Chapel with New Sussex Singers and the Linden Baroque Orchestra, which uses period instruments and specialises in the music of this period. The conducting will be shared between Robert Hammersley of the ACS and Sebastian Charlesworth of the New Sussex Singers. This combination of young and older performers is a great feature of this performance as the young soloists are all coming to the peak of their careers: Richard Robbins as the Evangelist, soprano Olivia Bell, alto Lauren Easton, tenor Edward Woodhouse, bass Matthew Duncan, while Christus is sung by Stephen Charlesworth, father of Sebastian. The Linden Baroque Orchestra is in the forefront of playing music of this period, and it will be a great experience to hear their rendition of this example of Bach’s supreme mastery. Also the combined choirs of Ardingly Choral Society and New Sussex Singers will present a special opportunity of hearing two of Sussex’s leading vocal groups.