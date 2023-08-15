Are you the next Harry Kane or Millie Bright?
FERNHURST U12 FOOTBALL - (mixed team so both girls and boys) have a couple of spaces available for this coming season.
Training starts for the new season on Thursday 17th August. So whether your child has been playing for a few years or looking to start please get in contact if you know of any girls or boys looking to play. Coaches are FA qualified. U12 is those going into year 7 from September, but players can also play up a year so potentially year 6 too. Contact Details - Ben Knight - 07736933650