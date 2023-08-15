BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Are you the next Harry Kane or Millie Bright?

FERNHURST U12 FOOTBALL - (mixed team so both girls and boys) have a couple of spaces available for this coming season.
By Ben KnightContributor
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:31 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 09:31 BST

Training starts for the new season on Thursday 17th August. So whether your child has been playing for a few years or looking to start please get in contact if you know of any girls or boys looking to play. Coaches are FA qualified. U12 is those going into year 7 from September, but players can also play up a year so potentially year 6 too. Contact Details - Ben Knight - 07736933650

Related topics:Harry KaneMillie Bright