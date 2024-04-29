Ariel Drama Academies finds a new home in Horsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bohunt School now house Ariel’s Saturday afternoon sessions in drama, singing and dance and the state of the art, purpose-built facilities are already a hit.

Kyle Brown, Ariel Horsham’s Principal said, “We are delighted to be offering our sessions out of Bohunt School. The facilities and environment allow us to be even more creative and inspiring with our teaching. We can meet the growing demand for our sessions that place transferable life skills at the heart of all we do. We look forward to being able to work with more young people from Horsham and the surrounding areas.”

Ariel Drama Academy Horsham runs every Saturday at Bohunt – 1:30pm to 2:15pm for 4-6 year olds and 2:15pm to 5pm for 7 – 19 year olds. FREE TRIALS available for all.

It is a busy time for the theatre company in Horsham as their original play, ‘Barnet Hawks’ comes to The Capitol on Friday 31st May and Saturday 1st June. Following a hugely successful run in February 2023, this original musical comedy, written and directed by Ariel’s Artistic Director, Nicci Hopson, centres around 9 men and their stories, discovering the power of friendship and belonging.

Set in a changing room of a very less than average football team and featuring hits from Tom Jones, Billy Joel, Queen, The Greatest Showman and many more, this piece shines a light on the importance of community and conversations.

Ariel Company Theatre have partnered with local men's mental health organisation, BreatheMen, in a bid to encourage conversations around men's mental health.

To learn more about Drama Academies, please contact www.arielct.com or call 01444 250407. Free trials are available at all Academies.