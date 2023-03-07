Arun Rotarians all set for annual Arun Youth Community Awards presentation evening

Three Rotary clubs, Bognor Regis, Bognor Hotham and Littlehampton, have been jointly organising the awards since 2015 to celebrate young people in the community, aged between 11 and 19.
Winners are recognised for their courage, determination, caring nature, selfless acts, special fundraising and helpfulness beyond the norm.
Peter Stemp, on behalf of Bognor Rotary, said: "We are delighted to have the opportunity of celebrating our young people for good work in the community that would not otherwise be recognised.
"We have sought nominations from schools, youth and community organisations, and are pleased to report that the response has been excellent.
"The theatre will be packed with young people, their teachers leaders and relatives to see them receive the recognition they deserve.”
He said the event could not take place without the help of schools, clubs, youth organisations and those connected with young people who are in a position to nominate youngsters for an award.
The presentation evening will take place on Wednesday, March 22. For further information, visit www.rayca.co.uk