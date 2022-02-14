Red Apeldoorn tulips and White Thalia narcissus

Great Gardens of the World: Arundel Castle Gardens tops lists of the best gardens to visit in the UK and around the world

Arundel Castle Gardens have not only just been named among the top three gardens in the UK, they have also recently joined Great Gardens of the World, a network of international gardens, garden designers and landscape architects.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 14th February 2022, 2:07 pm
Updated Monday, 14th February 2022, 4:46 pm

Easy Garden Irrigation analysed more than 30 of the UK’s most popular gardens, including size, heritage and reviews on Tripadvisor, to generate a list of the top 10 best gardens in the UK and Arundel Castle Gardens was ranked second.

Great Gardens of the World was launched by Rado in partership with Grandi Giardini Italiani, an organisation focused on natural beauty and design. It was an extension of the work they had done together since 2017 to promote the great gardens of Italy.

