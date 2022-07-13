Beneath the towering walls of the 1,000-year-old castle, history will be brought to life over six action-packed days as teams from England, France, Poland and Norway fight for the honour of being tournament champions – and, with their chivalry, win the hearts of the Lady Judges.

After a three-year absence due to the Covid pandemic, organisers are pulling out all the stops to offer a fantastic family event with opportunities for hands-on activities at a medieval encampment as well as the excitement of the tournament.

Between the jousts, arena events will include a falconry display, a fire eater and the opportunity to participate in the castle’s renowned ‘Kids Battle’.

The medieval jousting event will be at Arundel Castle from July 26 to 31. Picture: Julia Claxton

Visitors young and old will have the opportunity to get immersed in how people lived in the late 1400s, with displays, demonstrations of crafts from the period, music, cooking, armour-making and woodworking.

People will be able to find their inner warrior at a training camp or have a go at activities including traditional archery, axe-throwing and using a crossbow.

Each day from Tuesday, July 26, to Sunday, July 31, the arena will echo to the shouts of the challenging jousters and their supporters as each rider thunders into combat with a 10ft lance aiming to score points by striking the other. Regular English jouster Mark Capel said Arundel is an important tournament as it is the only international event where the same opponents are faced over several days of competition with accumulating scores, testing the true mettle of a jouster.

He added: “Anybody can get lucky and win a one-day competition – it’s only when there are several days of competing that you start to see the riders really stand out as first-class jousters”.

Medieval jousting is returning to Arundel Castle. Picture: Julia Claxton

Organisers are promising a sporting event like no other, with strict rules adapted from the past to ensure the safety of horses and riders in a colourful and noisy spectacle.

The castle and keep will also be open during tournament days.

For full information about booking value-for-money all-day tickets, which cost £27 for adults, £11 for children and £65 for a family, visit www.arundelcastle.org