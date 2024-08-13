Arundel Players bring Laurie Lee’s Cider With Rosie to the stage for the Arundel Festival

Deborah Addicott is playing the mother in the Arundel Players’ production of Laurie Lee’s Cider With Rosie for the Arundel Festival.

“It's a lovely story and the mother is a lovely character to play,” Deborah says. “She started off in service actually. She was a young girl in service and then when her gran died she went to work in an inn which her granddad owned. She loves children but she's actually a bit flighty. She is almost muddle-headed and she has these outbursts. One moment she is loving the children and the next she is shouting at them. There are times when she just finds it all a little bit too much but she has a really nice character and is a lovely character to play. She loves telling stories to the children that they have heard loads of times before, and these are little snippets of her life in service and when she worked for her granddad and how she met her husband. Her husband's disappeared and we never find out what has happened to him. When Laurie was three, his father scarpered off. He did send a little bit of money but it is not a lot to survive on but she still keeps thinking that he's going to come back. The little time that she spent with the father is something that she feeds on for the rest of her life but he never does come back. It doesn't say what happened but she's looking after his children and his children from his first marriage but I think at the end of the day it's the hope that he will come back that keeps her going.