Arundel's Queen Bee day celebrates the importance of bees and pollinators

Join in with the fun at Arundel's Queen Bee Day on Saturday 19 August, with lots of free and low-cost activities for all the family which celebrate and showcase the work of the Arundel Bee Project!

Arundel's Queen Bee Day is a fantastic opportunity for the whole town to have fun whilst raising awareness of the importance of bees and other pollinators in our planet’s ecosystem.

Town Events Manager Tracy Clayton said,

“The town will be buzzing from 9am as the Arundel Farmers Market opens for trading - look out for volunteer 'worker bees' handing out free wildflower seeds and signposting visitors to join in with the activities throughout the day."

Volunteer 'worker bees' at the Arundel Queen Bee day

"In the Pollinators Garden on Mill Road, there'll be face-painting, a magic show, balloon-modelling, a caricature artist who will design your own 'Pollinator Pledge' to take home, and free colouring and craft activities. We'd love to invite children to come in a bee, butterfly, pollinator or flower-themed costume, join in with our Fancy Dress Parade & prize giving at 2.30pm and then enjoy a free interactive storytelling session to end the event."

Families can also join in with the ‘Arundel Bee Trail’ – follow the trail around town to find the hidden bees, their secret letters spelling out words and enjoy a goody bag of treats. Maps and goody bags available from the Arundel Bee Project stall on the day and Arundel Museum throughout the Festival (18-28 August) for £2.50.

Stallholders include the Arundel Bee Project with this year's batch of local honey to purchase while stocks last, Arundel Gardens Association with details of their scarecrow making competition, Usborne Books and Chestnut Tree House with a sneak preview of their 2024 fundraising campaign 'The Big Hoot' and a very special giant owl sculpture to admire.