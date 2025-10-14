The charity says many of its gardens are their peak at this time of year, with spectacular displays in the herbaceous borders and the first bright reds and ambers of the trees.

Sheffield Park and Garden, Standen, Nymans, Petworth and Wakehurst have all been highlighted.

The National Trust says: "Sussex’s gardens are ablaze with autumn colour. See the spectacular colours at Sheffield Park, or the enchanting autumn garden borders and nyssa trees at Nymans.

"Standen offers warm-toned acers and late harvest charm in the kitchen garden, while the tulip trees in the Pleasure Garden at Petworth gleam butter yellow."

For unmissable autumn walks in Sussex, follow the National Trust's trails and enjoy stunning views. These top autumn walks take you to see ancient trees, hilltops along the South Downs and dramatic cliffs.

The charity says: "As the leaves crunch underfoot and the air turns crisp, Sussex’s countryside invites you to explore. Whether you’re out with the kids or enjoying a peaceful solo stroll, make the most of autumn with superb views from the roof of Sussex."

Explore ancient chalk downland at Devil's Dyke and enjoy sweeping views of the deepest dry valley in the country.

The circular walk from the Tiger Inn takes you over the white cliffs at Birling Gap, with views over the South Downs and the East Sussex coast.

You may also see deer at Slindon's medieval park, following the route through the unspoilt downland village. Look out for the relic beech from the Great Storm of 1987 on this circular walk.

Enjoy panoramic views from the second largest Iron Age hillfort in the south of England at Cissbury Ring. Walk along an ancient road and see where flint mines provided tools for Neolithic ancestors.

1 . Autumn colours Sheffield Park and Garden is famous for its autumn colour Photo: SR Staff SR2410191

2 . Autumn colours Fiery colours take over in the garden at Nymans in the autumn Photo: Steve Robards SR2509105

3 . Autumn colours The acers at Standen are enchanting in the autumn Photo: National Trust