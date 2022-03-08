Organiser John Munro, a long-standing Arundel resident, is keen to get the word out that face-to-face meetings are returning following the ending of Covid restrictions.

He said: “Hooray, we’re back! We will meet again at The Swan in Arundel to help all who have macular disease (AMD).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Munro was presented with the Arundel Community Cup by Arundel mayor Tony Hunt in December to mark his contribution to life in the town as a long-standing resident

“Come for coffee at 11am, in the back room of the hotel.

“We meet on the first Tuesday of each month, starting on April 5. All are welcome, including friends and relatives.”

John was awarded the Arundel Community Cup in December at the age of 91 to mark his contribution to the town.

He was nominated for his outstanding work in setting up the Arundel Macular Support Group, which he continues to lead to this day.

But Arundel Town Council recognised his contribution to the town went beyond this achievement.

Also in the news: Littlehampton pub hopes to hit the bullseye with £1,000 up for grabs

He was instrumental in the creation of The Bell, Arundel’s town magazine, and was editor for six years from its launch in 1995.

John has also held voluntary roles in groups such as Drip Action Theatre Company, Arundel Players, The Art Society, Arun Choral Society and the Probus Club.

John was presented with his trophy by Arundel mayor Tony Hunt at Arundel Town Hall on December 2, 2021.

The Macular Society’s local support groups provide information and support to those with macular disease, their family and friends.

They are a welcoming and compassionate place to learn about the support available, build your confidence and better understand your own macular disease. It is also a chance to make new friends who really understand what sight loss is like.