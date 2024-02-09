Award-winning flower nursery opens its doors in aid of National Garden Scheme charities
and live on Freeview channel 276
A two hour all access tour of a fourth generation, award-winning, sustainably run flower nursery with 3 acres of glasshouses filled to the brim with Sussex grown alstroemeria. There will be an opportunity to purchase flowers at the end of the tour.
Crosslands Flower Nursery Barnham Lane Walberton Arundel, West Sussex BN18 0AX is open for the National Garden Scheme on Thursday 29th Feb (2pm-4pm) and Tuesday 5th March (10am-12pm).
Admission £10, children free. Home-made teas. Pre-book your tickets in advance on the National Garden Scheme website https://ngs.org.uk
About the National Garden Scheme
The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands and raises impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, tea and cake.
Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we have donated over £67 million to nursing and health charities. In 2023 we made donations of £3,403,960. Our core beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.
The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We also support charities doing amazing work in gardens and health and grant bursaries to help community gardening projects.
For more information on the work of the National Garden Scheme, to find other gardens open in the area or to enquire about opening your own garden visit https://ngs.org.uk