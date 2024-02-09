Award-winning flower nursery opens its doors in aid of National Garden Scheme charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A two hour all access tour of a fourth generation, award-winning, sustainably run flower nursery with 3 acres of glasshouses filled to the brim with Sussex grown alstroemeria. There will be an opportunity to purchase flowers at the end of the tour.

Crosslands Flower Nursery Barnham Lane Walberton Arundel, West Sussex BN18 0AX is open for the National Garden Scheme on Thursday 29th Feb (2pm-4pm) and Tuesday 5th March (10am-12pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Admission £10, children free. Home-made teas. Pre-book your tickets in advance on the National Garden Scheme website https://ngs.org.uk

Most Popular

Crosslands Flower Nursery

About the National Garden Scheme

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands and raises impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, tea and cake.

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we have donated over £67 million to nursing and health charities. In 2023 we made donations of £3,403,960. Our core beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We also support charities doing amazing work in gardens and health and grant bursaries to help community gardening projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad