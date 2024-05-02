Award-winning Kalm Horizons mindfulness classes to launch in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Embracing the healing power of the ocean, Kalm Horizons’ wellbeing classes are designed to help people gain more clarity and perspective, soothe stress, ease anxiety and sleep more naturally.

The sessions include simple breathwork techniques, elements of aromatherapy, mindfulness, wave meditations, visualisation, and sound healing with self-guided massage protocols.

The Art of Stillness in Brighton

Kalm Horizons mindfulness sessions

The new course - 'The Art of Stillness' will begin at Humankind Studios on June 6, for six weeks. Atteneeds can expect to learn simple techniques to calm the mind, be present and deal with the pressures of daily life.

BOOK THE NEW COURSE IN BRIGHTON HERE

In addition to one-to-one classes and studio sessions in West Sussex, Kalm Horizons offers its services to spas and businesses looking to support their company mental health programmes.

Sessions have been held in five-star hotels (including Sofitel St James, London and Kimpton Blythswood Square in Glasgow) at business retreats in Spain and for stressed-out teams in the restaurant and hospitality industry in Brighton.

Kalm Horizons mindful wellbeing classes appeal to a wide audience

Working with corporate clients, Kalm Horizons has recorded unique meditations to accompany tea rituals for the spa setting and worked with a team of tech developers to create engaging mindfulness taster sessions as part of a business wellbeing programme.

As seen in the press

Recommended in The Guardian, Evening Standard, National Geographic and Hello magazine, Kalm Horizons was named by The Times Travel as one the Best UK and European Meditation Retreats.