Award-winning National Garden Scheme garden in Midhurst ‘ a little bit of heaven’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘ A little bit of heaven’ Bring a picnic, have a cup of tea and home-made cake and enjoy the peace and tranquillity in an award-winning National Garden Scheme Garden in Midhurst

54 Elmleigh, Midhurst is an award-winning garden located in the market town of Midhurst nestling in the South Downs National Park. The house and garden were built into the grounds of the former Elmleigh House. The garden is not large but there are many attractions, including 120 year old black pines, a large collection of tree lilies, a wildlife pond, frogs, bird boxes, a competition for children and plenty of shady corners to relax and enjoy the garden. The garden is always changing with new plantings, designs and colour round every corner. There are plants for sale, and seeds and cuttings are available on request. Not suitable for large electric buggies.

54 Elmleigh Midhurst West Sussex 54 Elmleigh is open for the National Garden Scheme Sat 25th, Sun 26th. Mon 27th May (11am - 5pm). Admission £4, children free. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day. Home-made cakes, cream teas and home-made elderflower cordial. Visits also by arrangement 30 Apr to 30 Sept for groups of 10 to 20.

Other beautiful gardens opening at the end of May include

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

54 Elmleigh Midhurst

Foxglove Cottage, HorshamA ¼ acre plantaholic’s garden, full of containers, vintage finds and quirky elements. Opens Sunday 26th May.

9 Puttock Way, BillingshurstA very small, sloping, new build garden which has been transformed from bare heavy clay into a series of spaces with interesting hard landscaping features. Opens Sunday 26th and Monday 27th May, pre-booking essential.

Bumble Farm, LoxwoodDelightful large country garden. Passionately and imaginatively created by enthusiastic owner over the past 20 yrs. Opens Friday 31st May.

Judy’s Cottage Garden, WorthingA beautiful medium sized cottage garden with something of interest all year-round. Opens Friday 31st May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For details visit https://ngs.org.uk [email protected] 01483 211535

If you’re passionate about your garden and your friends and family tell you how lovely it is, why not open it to visitors with the National Garden Scheme?

Why support the National Garden Scheme The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we have donated more than £70 million to our beneficiary charities, and in 2023 made donations of over £3.4 million. Founded in 1927 to support district nurses, we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK and our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute. The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2017, we launched our annual Gardens and Health Week to raise awareness of the topic. Our funding also supports the training of gardeners and offers respite to horticultural workers who have fallen on difficult times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad