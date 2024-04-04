Banks Farm Open Garden, Barcombe raising funds for The Bevern Trust 25th Anniversary
Garden lovers will be thrilled to wander around the nine acres of stunning gardens set in the heart of the Sussex countryside. Extensive manicured lawns and Springtime early flowering shrub beds merge with the more naturalistic woodland garden set around the lake. An orchard, vegetable garden, ponds and a wide variety of plant species add to an interesting and very tranquil garden.
Celebrate the Springtime in a quintessential English garden, enjoy refreshments in the sunshine and support The Bevern Trust.
After enjoying the gardens, delicious homemade cakes along with fresh tea and coffee will be available for purchase, and you can rest and relax on the beautiful lawns.
Natasha Kaplinsky, Patron of The Bevern Trust explains:“This is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to enjoy this beautiful Sussex garden and its wildlife and help support the amazing Bevern Trust which provides outstanding residential care for eleven profoundly disabled young adults. I’m very proud to be their patron and support in any way I am able.”
Additional InformationBanks Farm, Boast Lane, Barcombe, BN8 5DYTicket prices: £7 per person with accompanying children under 16 freeWheelchair accessible and plenty of free parking.
The Bevern Trust, based in Barcombe, is a charity which ensures that people with profound disabilities can live truly active and fulfilling lives.For further information please contact us at [email protected], call 01273 400752 or visit www.beverntrust.org. Registered charity number 1103520.