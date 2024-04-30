BARCO Launches Brighton BASH Carnival celebrating Black culture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brought to you by BARCO (Black Anti-Racism Community Organisation), this will take place on Saturday, July 27 from 11am - 7pm.

The carnival represents an intentional statement that all are welcome in Brighton and Hove aligning with Brighton and Hove City Council’s vision for an anti-racist city. In its three previous years, the carnival has emerged as Brighton’s most family-friendly, diverse and inclusive event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BARCO provides opportunities for Brighton’s Black communities and their allies to join together, making space for joy as a tonic to challenge racism and oppression in our city. ‘BASH’ is an acronym for ‘Building Alliance, Solidarity & Hope’, and this event promises to bring people together for a day filled with music, dance, food and celebration.

Brighton Bash Carnival.

The Brighton BASH Carnival will honour and amplify the voices, traditions and contributions of Black communities. A key feature will be the parade held within the boundaries of the park - this year’s theme is flags and masks.

Bud Johnston, Founder of BARCO said: "Brighton deserves a carnival and parade that celebrates more. Forget being tolerable and performative, the Brighton BASH Carnival is an intentional statement that all are welcome here. We need as many supporters as possible to make this a reality.”

BARCO’s Brighton BASH Carnival is free to attend and open to all members of the community. For more information and updates, please visit their website or follow BARCO Brighton on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad