Behind the scenes in a museum: preparing for Battle Festival

Best-selling children’s author and Battle resident, Philip Ardagh (centre), with Stephen Howard Gray (left), violinist, Susanne Stanzeleit, and cellist, Andrew Fuller, at Battle Museum, discussing the background for a multi-disciplined Battle Festival schools project involving local history, dance, writing, music, and performance, culminating an event at Battle Memorial Hall in July.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with Susanne and Andrew again,” Philip told usm “but this year’s project will be even bigger and better with so many different strands woven together as one.

"We’re very lucky to have Rebecca Tompkins taking the lead when it comes to the dancing and Stephen to help us with some background.

"He really is a font of all knowledge when it comes to local history.”