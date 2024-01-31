Beloved animated TV series Bluey arrives at Kew Gardens and Wakehurst this Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspired by the onscreen adventures of a lovable six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy Bluey and her family, which have captured the hearts and imaginations of children and adults alike across the globe, Bluey at Kew and Wakehurst is a must-do for families during the holidays.

Set within the unique setting of Kew's 320-acre UNESCO World Heritage Site landscape, families are invited to take in the sights and aromas of the spring blossom, then head off towards the Bluey play zone to interact with 3D installations and family-friendly activities inspired by fan-favourite episodes of the show as seen on Disney+ and CBeebies.

As you embark on your journey, be on the lookout for educational panels about the rich variety plants and wildlife native to Australia, as well as some of the rarities and oddities in Kew’s collections.

The hugely popular animated television series Bluey is coming to Kew Gardens and Wakehurst this Easter for real life. Picture courtesy of Ludo Studio

And don't forget to bring your camera to capture your Bluey experience at Kew, which also includes appearances of a Bluey costume character over the two-week run.

Bluey is also coming to Wakehurst, in West Sussex from March 27 to April 14. With fun-packed activity zones spread across the landscape, Bluey at Wakehurst is a must-do for the holidays.

Paul Denton, head of visitor programmes and exhibitions at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew said: “Bluey at Kew is a highlight of this year's springtime family offer and we're delighted to bring the hit sensation to life.

“Visitors can look forward to a unique experience set within Kew’s spring landscape and some of the most picturesque parts of the Gardens.

“Bluey promises to be an exciting adventure that will leave families with cherished memories for a very long time.”

Families are welcome to take part in the activity, which is included in the price of admission to Kew Gardens.

Concessions such as the £1 ticket offer for recipients of Universal Credit, Pension Credit and other legacy benefits ensure everyone will have a chance to enjoy Bluey, and all children under the age of four can enter Kew Gardens for free.

Be sure to visit kew.org to find the best value ticket for your perfect day out.

Katie Hibbs, senior marketing manager at BBC Studios Kids & Family (UK & EMEA), says: “We are absolutely thrilled to see Bluey at Kew Gardens and Wakehurst this year.

“Combining nature, fun and play with some of the most memorable moments from Bluey's adventures on the show, Bluey at Kew is guaranteed to be the perfect day out over the Easter period.”

If you're feeling a bit peckish or your children need a pit stop from all the excitement, head down to one of Kew's many restaurants and cafes for a quick bite.

Kew's catering offer includes hot meals and delicious pizzas at the Family Kitchen & Shop, refreshing drinks and sandwiches at the recently renovated 18th-century Orangery, and an even greater choice of à la carte dining at the Pavillion Bar and Grill.

Springtime at Kew is packed with a wide variety of visitor programming this year, including a brand-new festival celebrating the beauty of spring flowers through music.

Immerse yourself in Sounds of Blossom between Friday, March 23 and Sunday, April 14, created in partnership with the Royal College of Music.

Sounds of Blossom will feature six bespoke musical compositions embedded into the landscape, offering a unique sensory experience around Kew’s cherry blossom and magnolias.

Elsewhere in the Gardens and on select dates and subject to availability, visitors can take part in guided sensory tours, participate in a Botanical amigurumi crocheting workshop or you can always hop on the Kew Explorer land train and take a scenic tour of the Gardens to learn more about their incredible history.

This will also be your last chance to visit the Shirley Sherwood Gallery of Botanical Art to witness Petrichor, an exhibition by contemporary artist Mat Collishaw.

Combining the power of video, photography and illusion, Petrichor has attracted widespread acclaim and rave reviews, but hurry up as the exhibition ends on April 7.

Entry to Petrichor comes with the price of admission.