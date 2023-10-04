Bespoke West Sussex campaign launches to help families stay safe online – with free limited-print picture book for children
West Sussex County Council has been working in partnership with Get Safe Online, the UK's leading online safety advice resource, for several years to raise awareness about how to stay safe online and prevent people from falling victim to online harm.
A new family-focused, four-part web series has been created, compromising two-minute videos looking at online friendships, respect and privacy online, with a central theme of trust.
To celebrate the launch of the web series, a special one-off storytime event called Digital Stories will take place at Worthing Library on Monday, October 9, from 4pm to 5pm.
All children who book will receive a limited edition storybook featuring the characters and stories from the web series. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/digital-stories-free-storytime-event-tickets-717140856607 for more information.
The storytime is suitable for children aged four to eight, however the campaign videos and information are appropriate for all the family.
Digital safety is one of the priorities of the Safer West Sussex Partnership and nationally is high on the agenda, with the planned introduction of the Online Safety Bill.
The theme of ‘trust online’ has been chosen as the core message to deliver as part of the new bespoke campaign for the national Get Safe Online Week 2023, as it plays a crucial part in using digital devices and services, and it is applicable to everyone.