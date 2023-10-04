Families are invited to the launch of a new bespoke West Sussex campaign focused on trust online – and a free limited-print picture book has been created for those taking part.

West Sussex County Council has been working in partnership with Get Safe Online, the UK's leading online safety advice resource, for several years to raise awareness about how to stay safe online and prevent people from falling victim to online harm.

A new family-focused, four-part web series has been created, compromising two-minute videos looking at online friendships, respect and privacy online, with a central theme of trust.

To celebrate the launch of the web series, a special one-off storytime event called Digital Stories will take place at Worthing Library on Monday, October 9, from 4pm to 5pm.

The children's library at Worthing Library

All children who book will receive a limited edition storybook featuring the characters and stories from the web series. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/digital-stories-free-storytime-event-tickets-717140856607 for more information.

The storytime is suitable for children aged four to eight, however the campaign videos and information are appropriate for all the family.

Digital safety is one of the priorities of the Safer West Sussex Partnership and nationally is high on the agenda, with the planned introduction of the Online Safety Bill.

