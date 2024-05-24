Big Green Egg launches ‘Summer Garden Feast’ in partnership with Cowdray Estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

June 2024: This year marks the 50th anniversary of Big Green Egg, creator of the world’s most sought-after and instantly recognisable outdoor ovens. To celebrate this significant birthday, Big Green Egg will be hosting a range of unforgettable dining experiences across the UK, that bring people together to socialise outside this summer.

As part of the celebrations, Big Green Egg will be partnering with Cowdray Estate, West Sussex, to debut their ‘Summer Garden Feasts’. Kicking off on 9th June from 1-4pm and set within the estate’s sublime The Walled Garden, guests will have the opportunity to savour a delectable lunch menu (£55 per person), expertly prepared over the open flame of the Big Green Egg, featuring the finest seasonal ingredients.

Renowned for being a brand synonymous with outdoor dining and social gatherings, Big Green Egg, together with Cowdray Estate, aims to bring people together over exquisite cuisine and beautiful dining settings. Executive Chef, Ben Jupp, has meticulously crafted a menu spotlighting fresh seasonal produce and succulent meats sourced from the Estate, all expertly prepared on The Big Green Egg. Highlights from the meat selection include spatchcock lemon garlic and rosemary poussin, smokey garam masala pulled lamb shoulder, and maple glazed pork collar steak. Complementing these main dishes are enticing side options such as roasted baby carrots with cardamom and orange, nutbourne tomato and mozzarella salad, minted new potatoes, and green beans with honey and flaked almonds. To conclude the culinary journey, dessert choices from the menu include ice cream sundae, raspberry crème brulée, strawberries and clotted cream and Chocolate & pistachio brownie served with a dollop of vanilla ice cream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Summer Garden Feasts collaboration with Cowdray Estate guarantees an extraordinary day filled with unforgettable feasting, which is set to shine amidst the array of celebrations being planned, across the UK, in honour of Big Green Egg's 50th anniversary. The Summer Garden Feasts features a delicious two-course lunch, with a crisp glass of Gusbourne sparkling wine upon arrival. To secure a spot, please visit the website HERE.

Date

Sunday 9th June, 13:00 pm - 16:00pm

Location: