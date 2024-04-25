Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the warm summer season just around the corner, Big Green Egg, creator of “the world’s most sought-after and instantly recognisable” outdoor ovens, is delighted to announce their partnership with Sussex Sparkling wine house Rathfinny Wine Estate, East Sussex, to host a series of Summer Sunday Lunches at the Flint Barns in celebration of the EGGs 50 year anniversary.

Kicking off on Sunday 2 June, and running every Sunday until 1st September, guests of the family-run Rathfinny Wine Estate will be able to admire the stunning surroundings of estates Flint Barns whilst enjoying a delicious set menu cooked on the Big Green Egg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking up residency in the enclosed courtyard enclosed by vines, two XL Big Green Eggs will take centre-stage, surrounded by relaxed seating, firepits, plants, and parasols. Guests are invited to relax in the sunshine whilst sipping on a crisp glass of Sussex Sparkling, and enjoy the two (£37.50) or three course (£42.50) menu that has been expertly curated by Chris Bailey, Executive Head Chef of Rathfinny.

Big Green Egg’s Summer Sunday Lunches at Rathfinny Wine Estate celebrates 50 year anniversary

In line with the estates provenance ethos, the menu will focus on locally sourced, sustainable produce, and may change throughout the three month period in line seasonality. Offering a variety of veggie, meat and fish dishes that showcase all eight ways to cook on the EGG such as low & slow, roast, and grill, guests can expect starters of Heritage Nutbourne tomato, burrata, fennel; BBQ Sussex asparagus, English peas, cured ham; and potted smoked chalk stream trout, dill mayonnaise, Yorkshire pudding.

For mains, guests can choose from salt aged pork loin finished over coals, with hispi cabbage, roasted garlic and herb gravy; grilled sea bream, Nocellara olives, fennel, orange and roasted red pepper salsa; and BBQ aubergine, High Weald halloumi and pomegranate dressing.

All mains are served with vegetables to share including sprouting broccoli with lemon dressing; stock pot carrots with fried onions; and BBQ Moghew Farm potatoes with aioli. A selection of snacks including baba ghanoush with flatbread and garlic marinated anchovies also available to nibble on whilst you select from the menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To complement the Big Green Egg menu, Rathfinny’s portfolio of world-class, vintage Sussex wines will be available to purchase by the glass, 75cl and magnum, such as Rathfinny’s house-style Classic Cuvée and expressive Rosé Brut. There will also be a Sussex cocktail menu made from Seven Sisters Spirits, Rathfinny’s unique grape-based spirits

Since Big Green Egg’s inception by founder Ed Fisher in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1974, it has become a brand synonymous with outside dining and socialising. Loved and admired around the world, the partnership with Rathfinny Wine Estate is one of the unforgettable experiences taking place around the UK that aims to bring people together for the brand’s 50th anniversary.