Big Help Out planned at Coultershaw Heritage Site to help clear riverbank

Coultershaw Heritage Site in Petworth is set to host The Big Help Out to help clear out its local riverbank.

Coultershaw Heritage Site in Petworth is set to host The Big Help Out to help clear out its local riverbank.

In a statement on Facebook, the Heriatge Site said: “Coultershaw has a problem - we are being plagued by Himalayan Balsam that is covering the riverbank and, in the summer, spoils the views around the site.

“The RHS recommends pulling it up by hand. https://www.rhs.org.uk/weeds/himalayan-balsam

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Himalayan balsam tolerates low light levels and also shades out other vegetation, so gradually impoverishing habitats by killing off other plants. It is sometimes seen in gardens, either uninvited or grown deliberately.