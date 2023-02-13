Big Help Out planned at Coultershaw Heritage Site to help clear riverbank

In a statement on Facebook, the Heriatge Site said: “Coultershaw has a problem - we are being plagued by Himalayan Balsam that is covering the riverbank and, in the summer, spoils the views around the site.
“The RHS recommends pulling it up by hand. https://www.rhs.org.uk/weeds/himalayan-balsam
Himalayan balsam tolerates low light levels and also shades out other vegetation, so gradually impoverishing habitats by killing off other plants. It is sometimes seen in gardens, either uninvited or grown deliberately.
“We believe The Big Help Out, which is part of the coronation celebrations on Monday, May 8, will provide a great opportunity for the community to come together to help clear the river banks. We do hope that you will support this initiative - either with the promotion or with help on the day.”