Big names lining up for the Lewes Speakers Festival

Vince Cable

Spokesman Marc Rattray said: “We have a really exciting new programme for you. Amongst others, there are talks from two of the UK’s best-known comedians: Dom Joly, creator of the global-smash-hit comedy series Trigger Happy TV, and Geoff Norcott, political comedian and TV presenter.

" We also have as Laura Bates, founder of the Everyday Sexism Project and Baroness Catherine Ashton, former High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. General Sir Richard Shirreff, former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander of NATO in Europe, discusses Ukraine, and Professor Sir David Omand, the first UK security and intelligence coordinator, discusses disaster management. Best-selling history author Sir Max Hastings tells the story of the Cuban missile crisis and Polly Toynbee of the Guardian discusses her family history.”

Tickets on 0333 666 3366 or www.lewesspeakersfestival.com. Coming up:

Friday, January 19, 15.30. Laura Bates, founder of the Everyday Sexism Project, attacks the ‘systemic prejudice’ she sees in education, politics, media, policing and criminal justice. 17.00. Prof Sir David Omand, the first UK Security and Intelligence Coordinator (MI5/ MI6/ GCHQ) draws on his experience in defence, security and intelligence to show how you can detect a looming crisis and extinguish or manage it. 18.30. General Sir Richard Shirreff, former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander of NATO in Europe, discusses with Andrew Monaghan the war in Ukraine. 20.00. Jade Angeles Fitton, a former hermit and journalist, sheds light on the extraordinary and misunderstood life of a hermit.

Saturday January 20, 9.50. Simon Heffer, journalist at The Daily Telegraph and The Sunday Telegraph, gives an overview of the political, social and cultural history of Britain from 1919 to 1939. 11.20. Andrew Monaghan, director of the Russia Research Network, reflects on historical and contemporary aspects of Russia's naval strategy. 12.50. Baroness Catherine Ashton, former High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, gives the inside story on her life in diplomacy. 14.20. Geoff Norcott, political comedian and TV presenter, unpacks everything about the British bloke from banter to man-flu. 15.50. Sir Vince Cable, former Secretary of State for Business Innovation & Skills/ leader of the Liberal Democrats and Shadow Chancellor, discusses if the West can learn from its past mistakes and engage successfully with China. 17.20. Polly Toynbee, Guardian journalist, gives an entertaining insight into her own family and explores the myth of mobility and the guilt of privilege. 18.50. Dom Joly, comedian and creator of the global-smash-hit comedy series Trigger Happy TV, explains the world of conspiracy theories.

Sunday, January 21, 9.50. Helen Fry, expert on the history of intelligence, provides a history of women in British intelligence in the first half of the 20th century. 11.20. Julian Baggini, editor of The Philosophers’ Magazine, shares his twelve key principles for a more humane and balanced approach to life. 12.50. Tania Branigan, former China correspondent for the Guardian, gives an explanation of the Cultural Revolution and its effect on China today. 14.20. Anna Murphy, fashion director of The Times, gives an invigorating guide to making the most of life as a grown-up woman. 15.50. Sir Chris Bryant, chairman of the House of Commons Committee on Standards and Shadow Minister for Creative and Digital Industries, asks for a better brand of politics. and suggests how it might - at last - get its house in order. 17.20. Steve Bell, the celebrated cartoonist of The Guardian, presents and explains his visual cartoon history of Prince/King Charles. 18.50. Sir Max Hastings, best-selling history author/ former newspaper editor, tells the story of the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.