Eastbourne Bike Nite is set to return to the town for its July event tonight (July 19).

The event will last for four hours lasting from 5pm to 9pm on Terminus Road.

Bike Nights will be running on the third Wednesday of the month from May 17 to September where residents and guests can expect the usual epic night with bikes galore.

Eastbourne Bike Nights will be presented by Sykes Harley-Davidson and in partnership with Your Eastbourne BID.

Eastbourne Bike Nite is set to return to the town for its July event tonight (July 19). Picture: Visit Eastbourne

With Sykes Harley-Davidson in attendance, there'll be plenty of Harley's too, but all bikes are welcome at the events.

The free events will feature live music, great food and over 400 roaring Harley Davidsons for both bikers and residents to enjoy.