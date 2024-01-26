Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“Europe is pie in the sky for North American artists! It’s a long way to go but the driving is not so bad once you get there, and last year on the last tour I was on, was the first time I'd been to Europe.”

Arriving at the end of October Jesse was on the road until December 10, taking in the UK and amongst other places the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Germany and Denmark: “It was amazing. I don't know where even to begin to put into words just how fantastic it was. Since I've started doing music it has become a bit more of a business and I've had lots of ups and downs, but this was just really simple. But another factor why I enjoyed it so much was that I just had a break-up of an 11-year relationship just a couple of months before. And it was so beautiful to say goodbye to North America and the constant reminders. When you've been with someone for so long it is just everywhere all around you but it was just amazing to come across to Europe and it was all so different and to be driving on the left-hand side of the road! I just felt a freedom that I had not felt for so long. It was really beautiful and the band that I was touring with were super nice guys, and by the end of the tour I felt like I was really part of the band. And here we were going through all these countries that I’d only heard of before. It was brilliant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact Jesse is still drinking out of the mug that he brought in Bruges: “I had a day off and my mum said that she had always wanted to go to Bruges. I saw that was a couple of hours away, and I thought ‘OK maybe I'll go to Bruges’ and it just blew my mind away that it was so old and so beautiful and so clean and so touristy and so absolutely everything.”

Most Popular

Jesse Roper. Credit Ethos Imagery

As for the music: “I just love all music. In every genre I can find something that I really dig but I grew up loving Jimi Hendrix and that was really important. But blues does not sell very good so I have branched out and I've starting writing everything under the sun but I've sort of it ended up in a bluesy Americana spot but I push into it everything that I can.