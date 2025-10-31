Board game and puzzle based on BBC's The Repair Shop with its home near Chichester released for Christmas

A fun family board game and jigsaw puzzle based on the popular BBC TV show The Repair Shop, with its home at Singleton, has been released in time for Christmas.

Destination Board Games creator Rachel Lowe MBE went behind the scenes to meet the cast at their Weald and Downland Museum base and show them the ‘Destination The Repair Shop’ Board Game and ‘Destination The Repair Shop’ 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle, based on the show.

Destination The Repair Shop is billed as a fun family game that echoes the warm, wholesome feel of the show, making it perfect for Christmas get-togethers.

As ‘Guardians of Heirlooms’, players travel in their own Repair Shop Van between different Destinations on the board collecting precious heirlooms, such as an antique clock or an old train set to deliver back to The Repair Shop Barn, gathering Repair Shop Stars as they go.

The Repair Shop team with Rachel Lowe

There are obstacles to navigate as you travel around the board; Traffic lights can offer you an advantage or a penalty, fuel levels need to be maintained and there are costly implications for landing on another player’s Destination, but heirlooms ‘revealed’ at The Barn will earn you extra bonus stars.

The player to have accumulated the most Repair Shop Stars by the end of the game wins. If you are a fan of this hit BBC TV show, you’ll find this an engaging and fun game for all the family which requires some strategic thinking along the way.

Rachel Lowe said: “It was an absolute pleasure to meet the cast and ‘reveal’ the board game to them. They loved playing it and I am certain fans of the show will love it too!”

Destination The Repair Shop Board Game is suitable for ages 8 years and up. Price is £24.99 with free shipping.

Rachel Lowe at The Repair Shop

Destination The Repair Shop Jigsaw Puzzle is a colourful and vibrant 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle inspired by the board game artwork.

With a stunning and detailed design, the jigsaw puzzle offers hours of fun and creative entertainment for puzzle enthusiasts. High quality materials ensure durability and a satisfying puzzle experience from start to finish.

Great for solo relaxation or group fun, making it a versatile activity for any occasion.

Destination The Repair Shop Jigsaw Puzzle is suitable for ages 8 years and up. RRP is £14.99 with free shipping.