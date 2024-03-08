Bob Marley: One Love among the New Park films in Chichester
The Promised Land is a rollicking, handsome, beautifully-filmed Danish western, loosely based upon a true story. The indomitable Kahlen hopes to bring his soldier’s drive and tenacity to convert a bleak, rocky and inhospitable Jutland heath into a thriving new settlement and win a noble title from the King for his efforts. But it is more than seasonal setbacks, infertile land and local prejudices that stand in his way; he finds himself up against a sadistic, murderous landowner bent on thwarting his ambitions to take ownership of the heath himself and consolidate his regional power. This grand, historical epic is brimming with cinematic gusto, majestic panoramic landscapes, action-packed set pieces, and at the centre of it, our hero, fighting for love, land, and a better tomorrow! With subtitles.
Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of the legendary reggae musician who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. His poster still adorns many a student bedroom wall, despite his death more than 40 years ago such is his influence on music and pop culture.
Marley (Kingsley Ben-Adir) preached peace, harmony and respect and was not afraid to use his music as a platform for his opinions on politics or religion. James Norton co-stars as Island Records boss Chris Blackwell and Lashana Lynch plays Rita, Marley’s wife. Anne-Marie Flynn