Bob Marley: One Love among the New Park films in Chichester

The Promised Land is a rollicking, handsome, beautifully-filmed Danish western, loosely based upon a true story. The indomitable Kahlen hopes to bring his soldier’s drive and tenacity to convert a bleak, rocky and inhospitable Jutland heath into a thriving new settlement and win a noble title from the King for his efforts. But it is more than seasonal setbacks, infertile land and local prejudices that stand in his way; he finds himself up against a sadistic, murderous landowner bent on thwarting his ambitions to take ownership of the heath himself and consolidate his regional power. This grand, historical epic is brimming with cinematic gusto, majestic panoramic landscapes, action-packed set pieces, and at the centre of it, our hero, fighting for love, land, and a better tomorrow! With subtitles.