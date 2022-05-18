Bolney Wine Estate celebrates 50th anniversary with various upcoming events

On Thursday, June 2 and Saturday, June 4, the award-winning vineyard will be hosting a 45-minute royal Jubilee tour.

For £70 per person, you will get a guided tour of the estate with wine tasting.

These include the first English wines to be served at Wimbledon and enjoyed in BA’s first-class lounge, Bolney’s popular Pinot Noir, and, of course, no Jubilee tasting would be complete without The Queen’s favourite tipple, Gin.

Bolney wine estate is hosting various events over the summer for its 50th anniversary

On Friday, August 19 and Friday, September 2, the estate is launching its exclusive Golden Tour, including a behind-the-scenes tour and wine tasting.