Bonfires 2024: Here's everything you need to know about this year’s celebrations in Eastbourne and Hailsham

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 11:39 BST
With bonfire season set to get underway, here are the bonfire events set to take place in both Eastbourne and Hailsham.

On Saturday, October 5, the Eastbourne Bonfire Society will stage a colourful procession along the seafront with a giant bonfire and firework display as the finale.

The event starts at 7.30pm with fireworks at 9.45pm.

The Torchlit Procession, Marching Bands, Bonfire and Firework Display Procession will begin from The Crown & Anchor, Royal Parade at 7.30pm, and will make its way to Treasure Island, then turning back down Royal Parade finishing at the Eastbourne Lifeboat Museum.

With bonfire season set to get underway, here are the bonfire events set to take place in both Eastbourne and Hailsham. Picture: Jon Rigby

In Hailsham, the Guy Fawkes & Festival of Fire Celebrations will be held on October 19 in Hailsham Town Centre from 7.30 pm to 10pm.

It will be the town’s 419th Guy Fawkes celebrations and will have marching bands, fancy dress, fireworks, a bonfire and a torchlight procession in the town centre.

Street collections will also taking place during the event to help raise money for local charities.

