Bonfires 2024: Here's everything you need to know about this year’s celebrations in Eastbourne and Hailsham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Saturday, October 5, the Eastbourne Bonfire Society will stage a colourful procession along the seafront with a giant bonfire and firework display as the finale.
The event starts at 7.30pm with fireworks at 9.45pm.
The Torchlit Procession, Marching Bands, Bonfire and Firework Display Procession will begin from The Crown & Anchor, Royal Parade at 7.30pm, and will make its way to Treasure Island, then turning back down Royal Parade finishing at the Eastbourne Lifeboat Museum.
In Hailsham, the Guy Fawkes & Festival of Fire Celebrations will be held on October 19 in Hailsham Town Centre from 7.30 pm to 10pm.
It will be the town’s 419th Guy Fawkes celebrations and will have marching bands, fancy dress, fireworks, a bonfire and a torchlight procession in the town centre.
Street collections will also taking place during the event to help raise money for local charities.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.