Bookings open for paddle steamer Waverley as it returns to Shoreham, with a coach connection from Worthing

Waverley, the world's last seagoing paddle steamer, is returning to Shoreham to set sail in September, and there will be a coach connection from Worthing.

The beloved historic steamship sailed from Shoreham Harbour for the first time in 2023 and will take on passengers again in 2024, with ticket sales going live today.

The South Coast and Isle of Wight sailing itinerary confirms the Waverley will operate for three weeks from September 4 to 25, including sailings from Swanage, Weymouth, Southampton, Poole and Portsmouth.

Waverley will leave Shoreham on Friday, September 13, for Ryde, then cruise the Solent to Yarmouth, and finally cruise to the Needles and Freshwater Bay, returning to dock in Southampton, with a coach return to Shoreham and Worthing.

Waverley has been awarded the status of National Flagship of the Year by National Historic Ships

You can also travel from Worthing on Thursday, September 5, and Wednesday, September 25, with a coach connection to Portsmouth for sailings to Yarmouth and Swanage, with a cruise along Dorset's Jurassic Coast and Lulworth Cove.

Paul Semple, general manager for Waverley, said: "We are delighted to be able to further expand and develop Waverley’s sailing programme when she returns to the South Coast in September.

"The 2023 season saw record numbers stepping aboard for a truly unique day out on our famous steamer. This year we will be operating Waverley along the entire south coast from Penzance to Folkestone as we work to give as many people as possible the opportunity to sail on a paddle steamer.

"I am thrilled that once again we will be able to berth at Ryde Pier thanks to Wightlink and return to Shoreham following her first ever visit to the Sussex port last year. After some repair work, Eastbourne Pier is open to Waverley for the first time in over 20 years thanks to investment by the pier owner.”

Waverley looks magnificent as she steams round the Isle of Wight

This year’s sailing programme builds the 'outstandingly successful' 2023 season, which saw a 55 per cent increase in passenger journeys.

Tickets for all sailings can be purchased at waverleyexcursions.co.uk or by calling the booking office on 0141 243 2224.

This year Waverley holds the prestigious status of being crowned National Flagship by National Historic Ships UK. The award recognises the breadth and geographic coverage of Waverley’s sailings in addition to the extended sailing programme planned for 2024, which includes an extended programme of sailings along the south coast from Penzance to Folkestone.

And 2024 marks the 50th anniversary since Waverley was gifted for £1 to the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society to preserve her for future generations. Since 1975, the steamer has been operated on a not-for-profit basis to ensure her continued survival given she is the last of her kind.

Waverley's magnificent triple expansion steam engine