Brand new eco music festival comes to Eastbourne

E-Festival takes place from July 29-31 across three sites – Western Lawns, Wish Town Slopes and Princes Park.

Headliners Toploader, originally from Eastbourne and best known for their smash hit ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’, will return to perform in their home town for the first time in more than 10 years.

A spokesperson for the festival said, “This family friendly, hybrid eco festival combines live music, a street food village and tips on living an environmentally friendly lifestyle.”

New eco music festival coming to Eastbourne (photo by Ben Phillips)

Princes Park will be free to access and host climate exhibitors to share advice on how to lower your carbon footprint, as well as children’s attractions, live music and entertainment.

The Eastbourne Climate Coalition will also host the ‘e-hive’ – a pop-up climate hub hosting talks, presentations and workshops by local community groups at the Princes Park site.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism and culture, said, “With the importance of reducing carbon emissions and reversing the affects of climate change, alongside Eastbourne’s ambition to become a net carbon zero town by 2030, this brand new eco festival is a great opportunity to engage with the public in a fun and informative way.

"There’ll be plenty of tips and tricks to work towards reducing your personal carbon footprint, live music and fun for all the family - and what better way to top it all off than welcoming Toploader home to take to the stage in Eastbourne once again!”

New music festival in Eastbourne (Toploader and Feastival Events)

Toploader lead singer Joe Washbourn said, “After growing up and beginning our musical journey in Eastbourne we are super excited to be returning to play at E-Festival.

"It’s been over 10 years since we last played in the town and we're proud to be supporting a brand new festival with such a strong eco ethos at its core. See you on the Western Lawns on July 30… we can’t wait!”

Craig Charles ‘Funk & Soul Show’ and the Ibiza Symphonic Orchestra will also be playing.

There will be a climate and entertainment hub at Princes Park, a free to access street food village at the Wish Tower Slopes and a ticketed live music event on the Western Lawns.