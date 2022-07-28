With the past two years’ events being cancelled, and 2022 marking the 30th anniversary, this year’s Pride may be one of the most anticipated in a long time.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The iconic event will kick off on Friday, August 5 and will end on Sunday, August 7.

What events are taking place?

We Are Fabuloso

The community fundraiser hosts some of the world’s biggest talents on its stages and is home to attractions including Cabaret Tents, Queer Town, the QTIPoC stage, dance tents and a range of diverse and immersive experiences. This year, it will be run on August 6 and 7 at Preston Park, Brighton and will be headlined by Christina Aguilera on the Saturday and Paloma Faith on the Sunday.

Pride at the Ironworks

A selection of cabaret, comedy and live music shows celebrating LGBTQ+ culture and diversity at Ironworks Studios. The season of performances is part of a year-round cultural calendar showcasing innovative, inspirational, and engaging work.

Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade

A parade showing off the city’s charities, community groups and small businesses, with more than 300,000 people usually participating and cheering alongside. This year’s parade will take place on August 6 and will begin at Hove Lawns at 11am. The ‘all-singing, all-dancing carnival of colour’ will then make its way to Preston Park for the start of We Are Fabuloso. This year’s theme is ‘Love, Protest & Unity’.

Pride Village Party

The party, held in Kemptown, is when businesses across St James Street and Marine Parade come together to celebrate Pride and raise extra funds for the Brighton Rainbow Fund and Pride Social Impact Fund. With entertainment zones, bars, live performances and cabaret on offer, DJs, drag artists, and musicians come together for a unforgettable weekend of fundraising celebrations.

Community Day and Dog Show

Pride’s annual dog show has been postponed this year due to the hot weather. It will now take place on Sunday, August 28.

Who is performing?

Christina Aguilera and Paloma Faith will be headlining over the weekend. Alongside them, the main stage at We Are Fabuloso will welcome Ella Henderson and Todrick Hall on the Saturday, followed by Jake Shears and Sophie Ellis-Bextor on the Sunday. You can see the full line-up here.

How do I get there?

Organisers advise guests to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time due to the possibility of large crowds attempting to leave once the event ends.

Train

Southern Rail said it expects its services to be ‘extremely busy’ and will be reintroducing its rainbow traffic light system to encourage safe travel.

Govia Thameslink Railway has confirmed there will be more trains and extra carriages added to services to help visitors get to and from the city over Pride weekend.

Preston Park station will be closed throughout the weekend and London Road station will also be closed all day on Saturday.

Plan your journey at National Rail.

Car

There will be significant road closures for part of the day of Pride due to the parade, and many will be closed around the Pride Village Party, including St James’s Street and Madeira Place.

There will be no parking at Preston Park and its surroundings on the day and there will be restrictions on a large section of Madeira Drive. Organisers are encouraging people to use public transport where they can. For a full list of road closures, click here.

Bus

Brighton and Hove Buses’ ‘Diversity Bus’ will shuttle festival-goers between the city centre and the party at Preston Park for Pride on Saturday, August 6.

Metrobus special service 500 will also provide fast and frequent links between Preston Park, Old Steine and Kemp Town’s pubs, clubs and bars on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Brighton Pride is also offering a coach service with pick-ups in 50 different locations to help guests travel safely and conveniently. Seats start from £15 per person plus a £1.50 booking fee, click here for more information.

Where can I stay?

There are hotels nearby, including Pride’s official partner Hilton Brighton Metropole.

If you really want to get into the festival spirit, you can set up camp in the Pride Campsite. Check in is from noon Friday, August 5 and checkout is no later than 10.00am Monday, August 8.

Can I still buy tickets?

Yes, third, final and premium release tickets are still available to buy for We Are Fabuloso and Pride Village Party. Visit: https://www.pride-tickets.org to book your tickets.