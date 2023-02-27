Brighton and Hove Pride 2023: Black Eyed Peas announced as headliners for spectacular show

The Black Eyed Peas have been announced as the headliners for this year’s Brighton Pride festival.

The Grammy award-winning band will perform to a crowd of thousands in Preston Park as part of the annual celebrations.

The festival in the park, on August 5 and August 6, will also see Zara Larsson take to the stage, along with a UK-exclusive show by Steps, and a performance by former Spice Girl Melanie C.

In addition to the headliners there will also be a number of exciting artists scheduled to perform, including Jax Jones, B*Witched, Mae Muller, The Vivienne, Harley Moon Kemp and Bellah Mae.

