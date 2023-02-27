Brighton and Hove Pride 2023: Black Eyed Peas announced as headliners for spectacular show

The Grammy award-winning band will perform to a crowd of thousands in Preston Park as part of the annual celebrations.
The festival in the park, on August 5 and August 6, will also see Zara Larsson take to the stage, along with a UK-exclusive show by Steps, and a performance by former Spice Girl Melanie C.
In addition to the headliners there will also be a number of exciting artists scheduled to perform, including Jax Jones, B*Witched, Mae Muller, The Vivienne, Harley Moon Kemp and Bellah Mae.
The Black Eyed Peas will join festival headliners including Britney Spears, Kylie Minogue and Christina Aguilera.
The announcement by Pride organisers comes just weeks after the theme of this year’s Pride parade was revealed, with participants urged to “dare to be different” for the festival in the summer.