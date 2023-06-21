​​Take on the challenge of circumnavigating Brighton and Hove with me by following the Brighton and Hove Way in sections that are easy to reach using public transport.

I started off at the south-eastern boundary by Saltdean Lido and the first section took me up through Castle Hill National Nature to Woodingdean, with some gorgeous views along the way.

The dream was for The Brighton and Hove Way to become a permanent waymarked route but from what I have seen so far, that has not come to fruition. I have broken the walk down into six sections and this walk is my second.

I started where I left off in Woodingdean and continued through Falmer and Stanmer Park to Coldean. You can reach the start point by using the No.22 bus from the centre of Brighton and getting off at the Sea View Way stop.

Walk the short distance to the western end of Bexhill Road and turn right into Falmer Road. You will pass the Castle Hill car park and then the pathway known as Drove Avenue, where I ended my first walk.

Continue straight on, following the Falmer to Woodingdean Link Route running alongside the right-hand side of Falmer Road. The route is about a mile and a half, pretty much following the same line as the road, with the occasional 'kink'. It is a shared path that is totally separate to the road and there are incredible views all around you as you walk.

Look out for Brighton & Hove Albion's Amex Stadium in the distance and St Laurence's Church at Falmer. You will arrive in the village at the junction of Park Street and East Street. There is Park Farm Shop to the left, if you need to grab supplies. Continue along Park Street, with Falmer Pond to the right. This is a lovely place to visit and worth the little diversion.

At the end of Park Street, the path leads you over a bridge crossing the A27 and into Middle Street in Falmer. You will see The Swan Inn ahead, the perfect place to stop for refreshments. After crossing the bridge, turn left to go past the pub then right to follow Park Street to the junction with Mill Street, ignoring the shared cycle path that cuts off to the left. Straight ahead of you is the University of Sussex Boundary Walk and you need to follow this footpath through the woods, going around the campus.

There is one piece of road to cross then carry straight on along the wide path until you see a much smaller path wiggle off to the left. This is where you need to run left to go round the back of the Northfield blocks. Follow it down a short way to a T-junction of paths then turn right and continue until you come to a wooden post marked US 12. Turn right here to go through an opening and follow the path round, keeping left at the Y junction.

This brings you out to open grassland and the Forest Food Garden that the students have made. You have the Northfield blocks on your left as you follow the path to go uphill. You are aiming at a gap in the trees ahead, following the path straight ahead. You will now see the Amex Stadium over to your left.

You come to a set of gates and it is here that we leave the University of Sussex Boundary Walk and head off west to Stanmer. You need to use the pedestrian gates to get on to the grazing land and then you are on Richmond Hill, with Stanmer House and Stanmer Parish Church ahead of you.

The path is pretty much a straight diagonal line across the field, heading towards the church. You come out at a little pond. One Garden Brighton is just to your right, walking around the church – another little diversion that is well worth taking. There are refreshments and toilets there, as well as the lovely walled garden to visit.

The Brighton and Hove Way takes us round the pond and diagonally across the grass, with Stanmer House on your right. You can see a gap in the bushes to aim for. Then cross the wide road and follow the path around the back of a car park, into an open area of grassland.

This is where, like the first section I walked, The Brighton and Hove Way follows footpaths that are not the obvious ones! We are aiming for Chalk Hill Car Park, essentially north west. There are various ways of getting to it, though all you see are trees at first. In the spirit of the Way, and trying to follow its correct path, I headed straight across the grass to follow a path going up through the trees.

Continue on paths in this same direction, cutting through the woodland until you come to a wider path. Turn right and immediately left to continue through the trees until you come to an even wider path. Then turn right and follow this path to the car park, where this section of The Brighton and Hove Way ends.

To get the bus back to Brighton, it is a five-minute walk out of the car park and down Coldean Lane, going under the A27, then you turn right into Hawkhurst Road for the bus stop, where you can get the No.24 to Churchill Square.

The Brighton and Hove Way was launched in April 2017 to allow walkers to circumnavigate the boundary of the city. It follows a circuit of existing rights of way, taking in Castle Hill National Nature Reserve, Falmer, Stanmer Park, the Chattri Memorial and old Portslade, as well as the seafront.

Founded with the support of City Parks, the route through the South Downs National Park is promoted by the Brighton & Hove Way Association. When I met the chairman in Southwick recently, he encouraged me to follow the walk, explaining that it could be easily broken up into sections that are accessible by public transport. My kind of walk!

