Brighton authors in the running for top crime awards
Spokeswoman Katie Cregg said: “Highly acclaimed author Elly Griffiths is best known for her bestselling Dr Ruth Galloway series and is also the author of The Brighton Mystery series. She is longlisted for The Last Remains, a Dr Ruth Galloway novel. She was recognised as Highly Commended for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Awards in 2023.
“Jack Jordan is the global bestselling author of Do No Harm, Anything for Her, My Girl, A Woman Scorned, Before Her Eyes and Night by Night, an Amazon number-one bestseller in the UK, Canada, and Australia. Jack's novel Do No Harm was an instant bestseller and was longlisted for a Dead Good Reader Award in 2022. Jack is longlisted for his novel Conviction.”
It's a year when rising stars of the genre compete with previous winners in the longlist for the UK and Ireland’s most prestigious crime fiction award. Featuring books that will transport readers from the burning heat of the Chihuahuan Desert to the chill of nineties Berlin, from down-at-heel Blackpool to the splendour of Georgian London, the longlist also includes global bestsellers Ann Cleeves, Elly Griffiths, Lisa Jewell and Laura Shepherd-Robinson. Readers are now invited to vote for their favourite novels to reach the shortlist, which is announced on June 13, with the winner of the award announced on the opening night of the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, Thursday, July 18.