Brighton beauty takes home Ms Eco Pageants UK crown

The finals took place on the 5th August at the Hilton East Midlands Hotel and consisted of different rounds where Marra also won best in interview and swimwear. The weekend consisted of Eco workshops, photoshoots and a pyjama party which tested our knowledge, confidence and performance. She has gained many valuable skills through this system and would highly encourage more girls to join. Applications for next year are now open and you can apply online through their website: www.ecopageantsuk.co.uk. Altogether the candidate’s raised a phenomenal total of £1929 for Daisy Chain charity which supports families who suffer with autism and plan to continue supporting this amazing charity. Throughout Marra’s time as a Finalist she has helped plant 405 trees with NatureLinks and has also helped with beach cleans with the GRAB team. As your Ms Eco Pageants UK 2023 Marra plans to get more involved within the community and promote sustainable living and overall grow her advocacy The Planet People Protection Act.